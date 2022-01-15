Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie: Photo

Saturday Jan 15, 2022
Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have left fans gushing with their new photo.
The 23-year-old divas posed alongside their respective husbands for an adorable mirror selfie. Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one shared a photo with her twin sister, husband Muneeb Butt and brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
Simply captioning the snap with a heart, Aiman garnered blessings from her fans across the world.
"MashaAlllah !! Khush raho hamaeshaa !!!" wrote one Instagram user.
"Love u all from india," added another.
Take a look: