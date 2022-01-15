 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie: Photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie: Photo
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie: Photo

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have left fans gushing with their new photo.

The 23-year-old divas posed alongside their respective husbands for an adorable mirror selfie. Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one shared a photo with her twin sister, husband Muneeb Butt and brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Simply captioning the snap with a heart, Aiman garnered blessings from her fans across the world.

"MashaAlllah !! Khush raho hamaeshaa !!!" wrote one Instagram user.

"Love u all from india," added another.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly death scene in 'Ishq-e-Laa' leaves fans in tears: 'She deserved better'

Sajal Aly death scene in 'Ishq-e-Laa' leaves fans in tears: 'She deserved better'
Mehwish Hayat joins Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel?

Mehwish Hayat joins Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel?
Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival

Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival
Abhishek Bhchan celebrates 15 years of ‘Guru’ with iconic dialogue

Abhishek Bhchan celebrates 15 years of ‘Guru’ with iconic dialogue
Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming

Mahira Khan stun with jaw-dropping hair transformation no one saw coming

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids
Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’

Priyanka Chopra reflects on getting angry at journalist: ‘People’s opinions not my quest’
Priyanka Chopra says having children is 'big part' of her dreams with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra says having children is 'big part' of her dreams with Nick Jonas
Vicky Kaushal embraces Punjabi bride Katrina Kaif for first Lohri: See Photos

Vicky Kaushal embraces Punjabi bride Katrina Kaif for first Lohri: See Photos
Singer Aima Baig on FBR's radar for not paying income tax

Singer Aima Baig on FBR's radar for not paying income tax
Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Latest

view all