Saturday Jan 15 2022
Mehwish Hayat joins Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel?

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Mehwish Hayat joins Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha for Ms Marvel: Report

Ms Marvel has welcomed another Pakistani superstar under its ambit!

As per reports, after Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha, it is Mehwish Hayat who has a become part of the much-awaited project. Although the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star has not confirmed the news herself, rumour has it, she is all set to make her entry in Hollywood.

In an earlier interview, Fawad Khan talked about the experience of working in the movie. 

“It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,” he said.

Other actors in the film include Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

 Ms Marvel is set to hit OTT platforms in summer 2022.

