Saturday Jan 15 2022
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to register their marriage on THIS date

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

The wedding season is on with full swing in B Town! After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s grand wedding affair, Bollywood is all set to celebrate the wedding of next couple in line, ace filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Reports are making rounds on the internet that the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara star and his long-time girlfriend have decided to make it official this year.

According to reports, the couple, who has been dating for a long-time, will have a court marriage. They will reportedly be registering the marriage on February 21.

The couple is yet to confirm the reports, however, fans are excited with the news and are looking forward to the couple tying the knot.

On the work front, the Sky Is Pink is currently gearing up for his directorial comeback, Jee Le Zara, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2022. 

