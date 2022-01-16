Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway

 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Ananya Panday sent temperature soaring as she donned tropical print to mark her stay in Maldives.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has been leaving fans awe-struck with her back-to-back gorgeous photos from beach vacay lately. Most recent of these postcard-worthy snaps, Panday sizzled in a multi-colour shimmery dress that featured a plunging neckline.

The 23-year-old actor perfectly complimented her look with long layered-necklace and matching earrings while her wavy hairs fell perfectly around her shoulder.

She captioned the post, “ocean eyes”

Panday’s recent posts have also received praises from her bestie, Shanaya Kapoor and other celebrities.

On the work front, the Liger actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The movie, helmed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit box office on February 11.

