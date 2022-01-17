Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were at opposite 'ends' throughout Chicago's party: reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly avoid any 'scene' between them by staying at opposite 'ends' through their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday bash.

According to The Sun, the Flashing Lights rapper, who now goes by Ye, was seemingly glad to spend his daughter’s special day with her.

West, who has been creating a huge buzz with his recent claims that he was stopped from entering Kardashian’s place, only remained involved in ‘Chi’ and caused no ‘trouble’ at the party.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, “He (West) seemed okay once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn’t want to cause trouble."

"There was no scene between him and Kim but they did spend most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden. He chatted with Kris and some other family members but there was no deep discussion with Kim yet," it added.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old rapper made an Instagram video to thank Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who ‘sent him the address and the time’ of the event.