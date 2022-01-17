 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were at opposite 'ends' throughout Chicago's party: reports

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were at opposite ends throughout Chicagos party: reports
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were at opposite 'ends' throughout Chicago's party: reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly avoid any 'scene' between them by staying at opposite 'ends' through their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday bash.

According to The Sun, the Flashing Lights rapper, who now goes by Ye, was seemingly glad to spend his daughter’s special day with her.

West, who has been creating a huge buzz with his recent claims that he was stopped from entering Kardashian’s place, only remained involved in ‘Chi’ and caused no ‘trouble’ at the party.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, “He (West) seemed okay once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn’t want to cause trouble."

"There was no scene between him and Kim but they did spend most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden. He chatted with Kris and some other family members but there was no deep discussion with Kim yet," it added.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old rapper made an Instagram video to thank Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who ‘sent him the address and the time’ of the event. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Prince Charles 'grew closer' in Megxit aftermath

Prince William, Prince Charles 'grew closer' in Megxit aftermath

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security row drags Prince Charles, Camilla

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security row drags Prince Charles, Camilla
Gigi, Bella Hadid’s father urges fans to pray for his ailing sister

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s father urges fans to pray for his ailing sister
Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement
‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ honours late host Bob Saget, ‘A comedy legend’

‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ honours late host Bob Saget, ‘A comedy legend’
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours
Kanye West holds another party for daughter’s birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian’s

Kanye West holds another party for daughter’s birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian’s

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana
Jeff Goldblum leads the Hollywood men on ramp in Milan

Jeff Goldblum leads the Hollywood men on ramp in Milan
Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022

Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022

Latest

view all