Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Talha Hashmi

Karachi: 2 dead as fire breaks out in private hospital

By
Talha Hashmi

Monday Jan 17, 2022

  • According to initial reports, three workers, including a welder, were engulfed by the fire.
  • The fire broke out in the generator room.
  • A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation said two people were killed.

KARACHI: Two people lost their lives on Monday after a fire broke out in a private hospital on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi, Geo News reported.

As many as three fire engines were immediately called to control the fire which had engulfed three workers. While two of the workers succumbed to their burns, the third one is said to be in a critical condition.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out in the generator room of the hospital during some maintenance work.

A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation confined that two people, including a welder, were killed due to the fire. 

Meanwhile, dozens of people were affected by the emanating smoke, which engulfed various parts of the hospital. 

The condition of most of the patients admitted to the hospital also deteriorated due to the smoke, after which they were immediately shifted to safer places.

According to the report, while the fire was contained, firefighters were still present on the occasion to deal with any potential danger.

The cause of the fire and estimation of financial loss could not be made immediately, the report said.

