 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film
Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has recently unveiled his look from his upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar which offended the latter.

The Jab We Met actor on Monday took to social media to wish the filmmaker on his 40th birthday. Taking the Instagram Stories, Shahid penned a note and also shared a glimpse of his first look from their forthcoming film.

Sharing a BTS picture from the sets, Shahid wrote, “Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love you loads brother. Can’t wait to see you soon on set!!"

Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film

Re-sharing Shahid's post on his IG Stories, the Sultan maker wrote, “Thank you @shahidkapoor. Look out kar diya (You've revealed the look)… #Welldone.”

In the picture, the 40-year-old actor is seen standing side by side with Ali Abbas and looking at each other. Shahid is wearing a white shirt, black waist jacket in a bearded look.

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in movies such as Bull and Jersey. He also has Raj and DK's untitled thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna.

More From Showbiz:

Javed Akhtar turns 77, Farhan & Zoya Akhtar pen heartfelt birthday messages for dad

Javed Akhtar turns 77, Farhan & Zoya Akhtar pen heartfelt birthday messages for dad
Vicky Kaushal dons a casual hoodie in latest selfies, leaves fans in awe

Vicky Kaushal dons a casual hoodie in latest selfies, leaves fans in awe
Ayesha Omar gives sneak peek inside her exotic vacation in Dubai: Pics

Ayesha Omar gives sneak peek inside her exotic vacation in Dubai: Pics
Kriti Sanon slams criticism over her appearance: ‘I am not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon slams criticism over her appearance: ‘I am not a plastic doll’
Rasheed Naz passes away at age of 73

Rasheed Naz passes away at age of 73
Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor lauds police’s Covid-19 campaign inspired by ‘Mera Naam Joker’

Kareena Kapoor lauds police’s Covid-19 campaign inspired by ‘Mera Naam Joker’
Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus

Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus
Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets

Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday

Latest

view all