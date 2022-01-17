 
pakistan
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan extols defence minister Pervez Khattak

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). — Reuters/File
  • In 2013, Pervez Khattak had started health card in KP, says PM Imran Khan.
  • Says Khattak's decisions for KP will have long-lasting effects.
  • Last week, Khattak had reportedly exchanged heated words with PM over issues of KP.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday showered praises on senior party leader Pervez Khattak after previous reports of a scuffle breaking out between the two emerged last week.

Addressing a gathering in Peshawar, PM Imran Khan lauded Khattak and said that his decisions resulted in the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would have "long-lasting effects and time will prove it," Geo News reported.

Referring to the initiative taken by the PTI-led government for the health sector, known as the “Naya Pakistan Sehat Card”, the premier said that Khattak was the one who had come up with this idea in 2013.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI had formed its first provincial government in KP after winning a majority in the province during the general elections of 2013.  Thereafter, Khattak served as the chief minister of KP from 2013 to 2018.

Row over KP's issues

Last week, reports of a brawl taking place between PM Imran Khan and Khattak had emerged on the media.

According to sources, during PTI parliamentary meeting, the former CM of the province had told the premier that "we made you the premier through our votes."

Sources further said that Khattak criticised PM Imran Khan by saying, “gas is banned in KP despite the province being the producer of gas and electricity. Yet, it is facing difficulties.”

“We have voted for you to become the prime minister, but if your behaviour remains the same, then we will not vote for you the next time,” Khattak warned.

Sources further revealed that after listening to Khattak's remarks, the premier tried leaving the meeting saying, “If you are not satisfied with me then, I will hand this government to somebody else.”

Later on, Khattak had clarified that he had "never disagreed with PM Khan," adding that they had "only had a discussion related to gas issues."

