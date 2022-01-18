 
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Parineeti Chopra details her aspiration to bring women representation to industry

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Parineeti Chopra, after leaving millions of fans wowed with her remarkable acting, is now gearing up to bring diverse stories to big screens as a director.

During her recent conversation with ETimes, the Ishaqzaade actor shared that movies like Siana and The Girl On The Train have paved the way for her to take new challenges. 

“I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it(production) because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now," said Chopra.

The 33-year-old actor also appreciated that more female filmmakers are bringing their perspective to the film industry.

"At one point, the artistes and creators including producers, writers, lyricists, music directors and cinematographers were mostly men. Of course, they were very talented, but I think it is beautiful that now there are more female lyricists, writers, directors and producers," continued the Hasee Toh Phasee actor.

"This is like an entirely new chapter of the workforce that has come into the industry,” she explained.

“Women can write from a different point of view, similarly, female producers can think in a different way than male producers. It’s great that women are now so beautifully included in an industry that was at one point male-dominated,” she added. 

