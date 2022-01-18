What does Sarfaraz Ahmed want from Shahid Afridi during PSL 7?

Former Pakistan skippers Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Shahid Afridi, who is seen asking for a review by the third umpire during a match in Colombo, March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File

Sarfaraz welcomes Afridi's inclusion in Quetta Gladiators.

He says he wants Afridi to perform for Gladiators in PSL 7.

Afridi says Sarfaraz is his favourite captain.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said Tuesday he wants veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi to perform well for the team as they eye another Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy.

Sarfaraz, whose side last lifted the PSL trophy in 2019, welcomed Afridi's inclusion in the PSL franchise while addressing an event of the Gladiators, and termed him a "player for big matches."

For his part, Afridi said Sarfaraz was his favourite captain. "Sarfaraz puts all his energy in the field, which is why I like him [...] and I am excited to play for Quetta Gladiators."

The former Pakistan skipper also noted that this would be his last PSL, but he would continue playing in leagues.

The much-awaited tournament begins on January 27 in Karachi, where 15 matches of the first leg will be played.

The remaining 19 fixtures will be held under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 10.

Quetta Gladiators Squad: James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz (all Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador), Naseem Shah (all Gold), Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal (all Silver), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi (Emerging), Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed (Supplementary)

