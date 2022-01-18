Policemen assault woman in Quetta in absence of female constable

Video grabs netizens' attention as the police could be seen breaking the law by torturing a woman.

Video prompts Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to take action against policemen involved in incident.

SSP Quetta suspends additional SHO Naveed Mukhtar.

QUETTA: After a video showing policemen assaulting a girl and dragging her towards a police mobile without the presence of a female constable in Quetta went viral, Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ordered strict action against the officials involved.

Taking notice of the incident, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Quetta suspended the additional Station House Officer (SHO) Naveed Mukhtar.

When approached by Geo News, the police stated that the girl in the video had allegedly escaped from her house and was living with two of her friends.

According to the police, the father of the girl had filed a complaint, while the relatives of the girl spotted her and informed the police.

The police also said that the girl was resisting and hitting them when they were trying to get hold of her.

The video garnered heavy criticism from social media users as according to the country's law, no woman can be arrested or searched in the absence of a female constable.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Geo News