 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

HEC extends deadline for submission of international scholarships application

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Image showing silhouettes of two people wearing mortar boards — AFP/File
Image showing silhouettes of two people wearing mortar boards — AFP/File 

  • HEC on its official Twitter account announces extension of deadline till Thursday, January 20 before 12 am.
  • Potential applicants are required to submit online application on HEC portal immediately, per statement.
  • "Those applicants who have not already submitted application on portal will not be considered for final nomination," it added.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme. 

The HEC, taking to its official Twitter account, announced the extension of the deadline till Thursday, January 20, before 12am.

The statement further said that the “potential applicants who have already submitted an online application on the https://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu portal but were unable to submit an application on the HEC e-portal within due date are required to immediately submit online application on HEC portal".

"Those applicants who have not already submitted an application on https://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu portal, will not be considered for final nomination even if they submit online application on HEC e-portal," the statement further added. 


More From Pakistan:

Islamabad harassment case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against couple

Islamabad harassment case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against couple
Texas hostage-taker Malik Faisal had no criminal record in Pakistan

Texas hostage-taker Malik Faisal had no criminal record in Pakistan
Aafia Siddiqui’s family condemns hostage-taking incident in US

Aafia Siddiqui’s family condemns hostage-taking incident in US
Policemen assault woman in Quetta in absence of female constable

Policemen assault woman in Quetta in absence of female constable

Opposition just conspiring against govt, least interested in reforms: Fawad

Opposition just conspiring against govt, least interested in reforms: Fawad
Govt uses 'Riyasat-e-Madina' rhetoric to divert attention from economic woes: Bilawal

Govt uses 'Riyasat-e-Madina' rhetoric to divert attention from economic woes: Bilawal
IHC orders reinstating Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman

IHC orders reinstating Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman
Azhar Mashwani refutes reports of adding dupattas, caps to school uniforms in Punjab

Azhar Mashwani refutes reports of adding dupattas, caps to school uniforms in Punjab
Maryam says fall of PTI government 'matter of days'

Maryam says fall of PTI government 'matter of days'
Money paid to hitman via hundi from Pakistan to kill blogger

Money paid to hitman via hundi from Pakistan to kill blogger
Not against military, but militarisation of civilian institutions: Raza Rabbani

Not against military, but militarisation of civilian institutions: Raza Rabbani
Priyantha Kumara's widow gets financial help from Sialkot business community

Priyantha Kumara's widow gets financial help from Sialkot business community

Latest

view all