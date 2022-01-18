 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Major Gen Waseem Alamgir promoted to rank of lieutenant general

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Major General Waseem Alamgir. — ISPR
Major General Waseem Alamgir. — ISPR 

  • Major General Alamgir will be assuming charge as Rector National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), per ISPR.
  • In June 2018, nine brigadiers were promoted to rank of major general, including Gen Waseem.
  • Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik was promoted to rank of lieutenant general last year. 

Major General Waseem Alamgir of the Army Medical Corps has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

Maj Gen Alamgir will be assuming charge as the Rector of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), according to the military's media wing.

In June 2018, nine brigadiers were promoted to the rank of major general from the Army Medical Corps and General Alamgir was one of them.

In 2021, Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik was promoted by the Army to the rank of lieutenant general. In 2020, six generals were promoted to the rank.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali were the six major generals to be promoted. 

