Major Gen Waseem Alamgir promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Major General Waseem Alamgir. — ISPR

Major General Waseem Alamgir of the Army Medical Corps has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

Maj Gen Alamgir will be assuming charge as the Rector of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), according to the military's media wing.

In June 2018, nine brigadiers were promoted to the rank of major general from the Army Medical Corps and General Alamgir was one of them.

In 2021, Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik was promoted by the Army to the rank of lieutenant general. In 2020, six generals were promoted to the rank.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali were the six major generals to be promoted.