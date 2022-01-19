 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away in Karachi

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

KARACHI: Yawar Mehdi, a well-known broadcaster and radio icon, has passed away in Karachi after battling a long illness, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Mehdi was a valuable asset to Radio Pakistan, where he served for a long time as a producer of radio programme Bazm-e-Talaba.

As a result of his services, Mehdi established a name for himself in the political, academic, and literary circles. He was also instrumental in the development of the Arts Council, Karachi.

Through Bazm-e-Talaba, Mehdi educated and inspired young poets and writers by introducing them to a variety of artists, poets, and writers.

Among his students were senators Khushbakht Shujaat, Raza Rabbani and late poet Parveen Shakir and Asad Ashraf Malik.

Mehdi's funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers at Imambargah-e-Kazmain, Sadaat Colony, Shah Faisal in Karachi today.

Long-time radio icon

According to The News, Mehdi has produced countless programmes for Radio Pakistan's Karachi station. 

The programmes include: 'Adabi mahakma’, ‘World Cricket Quiz’, ‘Custom Kay Qavaneen’, ‘Daramdaat Baramdaat’, ‘Abr Kia Cheez Hai Hawa Kia Hai’, ‘Aap Pe Guftgu Karain’, ‘Shab Ko Hai Ganjeenayay Gohar Khola’, ‘Behtareen Kitab’, ‘Autograph Book’, ‘Meri Dairy’, ‘Meri Tehqeeq’, ‘Aqwalay Danish’, ‘Muslman Sayyah’, ‘Mulaqaat’, ‘Lafz Sazi’, ‘Filbadeeh Mushaira’, ‘Marhumeen Ka Mushaira’, ‘Subho Dum Darwazayay Khawar Khula’, ‘Pehchan Pe Hai Naz tu Pehchan Jayeeyay’.

