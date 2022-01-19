 
sports
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Young men play 'ice cricket' in snow-covered lands of Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Screengrabs from the video
Screengrabs from the video

Pakistan's passion for cricket has always been unmatched, with the public managing to play the game anywhere and everywhere. 

In a refreshing video shared by Pakistani singer-TV host Fakhar-e-Alam on Twitter, cricket fans can be seen playing a game at a breathtaking, snow-covered ground in what seemed to look like the northern areas of the country.

The video opens up to the stunning sight of some mountains covered in thick snow.

The young men playing cricket in the snow had even paved a pitch by spading the snow aside, and fixing the stumps.

One may think that running and playing cricket would be difficult in such weather and in the snow, but these young men looked surprisingly at ease in doing so.

Alam captioned the video with his desire to experience playing cricket in the snow with the same group, saying it looked like "so much fun" to him.

"I wanna play cricket here with these guys….this looks so much fun," Alam wrote.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the video:

A user said "Ice cricket in the making. Might be an interesting take on the game of cricket actually!"

Another confirmed: "Yes, it's doable just like ice hockey".

While another Tweep said "fielding is toughest of all here. I'll be keeper."


