 
sports
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Sohail Imran

WATCH: Haris Rauf reveals how he got his hands on Dhoni's jersey

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Pakistan's right arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is going to feature in Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming Pakistan Super League edition, had recently posted a couple of pictures of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's jersey on his official Twitter handle.

Rauf had thanked Dhoni for sending him a signed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) jersey.

Haris's fans were surely pleased on the matter but they were more interested to know how their star player managed to have the honour of getting Dhoni's jersey.

Rauf finally broke his silence over the entire episode and revealed in a recent interview that he was "gifted" the jersey personally by MS Dhoni.

He said that he got to interact a bit with Indian cricketers when he was in Sydney, which was the first time he personally met Dhoni. Later, he said, he got together with them again during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

"When I talked to him (Dhoni) I asked for his shirt and he said that he will provide it where ever he goes," Rauf said.

He said that Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) team manager, Russell Radhakrishnan, came all the way to Australia — during Rauf's recent Australian tour to represent Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League — to deliver him the "gift" from Dhoni.

Rauf stated that MS Dhoni is one of his favourite cricketers and he tries to learn from his ways and discipline on the field.

Love from across the border

The cricketer, on January 7, had announced that he felt honoured on receiving the legendary cricketer's shirt.

Rauf, who has been a regular member of Pakistan's white-ball team ever since making his debut in 2020, took to his official Twitter account and expressed his joy and happiness upon receiving the signed jersey from one of the game's finest captains.

He tweeted: "The legend and captain cool MS Dhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The '7' still winning hearts through his kind and goodwill gestures."

More From Sports:

'No issues with Mohammad Hasnain's bowling'

'No issues with Mohammad Hasnain's bowling'
WATCH: Young men play 'ice cricket' in snow-covered lands of Indian Kashmir

WATCH: Young men play 'ice cricket' in snow-covered lands of Indian Kashmir
Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test for bowling action

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test for bowling action
Netizens praise Zainab Abbas for showing respect to Mohammad Rizwan during interview

Netizens praise Zainab Abbas for showing respect to Mohammad Rizwan during interview
What does Sarfaraz Ahmed want from Shahid Afridi during PSL 7?

What does Sarfaraz Ahmed want from Shahid Afridi during PSL 7?
How can Lahore Qalandars grab maiden PSL title? Mohammad Hafeez has some tips

How can Lahore Qalandars grab maiden PSL title? Mohammad Hafeez has some tips
PSL 7 prep: How does Shaheen Afridi manage his anger on the pitch?

PSL 7 prep: How does Shaheen Afridi manage his anger on the pitch?
Djokovic's entry in French Open remains in doubt as France passes new law

Djokovic's entry in French Open remains in doubt as France passes new law
Ten members of PCB staff test positive for COVID-19

Ten members of PCB staff test positive for COVID-19
Shoaib Akhtar kicks off career opportunity for 20 Pakistani football players

Shoaib Akhtar kicks off career opportunity for 20 Pakistani football players

What similarities do Shaheen, Shahid share in these photos?

What similarities do Shaheen, Shahid share in these photos?
Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Latest

view all