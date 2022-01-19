WATCH: Haris Rauf reveals how he got his hands on Dhoni's jersey

Pakistan's right arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is going to feature in Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming Pakistan Super League edition, had recently posted a couple of pictures of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's jersey on his official Twitter handle.



Rauf had thanked Dhoni for sending him a signed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) jersey.



Haris's fans were surely pleased on the matter but they were more interested to know how their star player managed to have the honour of getting Dhoni's jersey.

Rauf finally broke his silence over the entire episode and revealed in a recent interview that he was "gifted" the jersey personally by MS Dhoni.

He said that he got to interact a bit with Indian cricketers when he was in Sydney, which was the first time he personally met Dhoni. Later, he said, he got together with them again during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

"When I talked to him (Dhoni) I asked for his shirt and he said that he will provide it where ever he goes," Rauf said.

He said that Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) team manager, Russell Radhakrishnan, came all the way to Australia — during Rauf's recent Australian tour to represent Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League — to deliver him the "gift" from Dhoni.

Rauf stated that MS Dhoni is one of his favourite cricketers and he tries to learn from his ways and discipline on the field.

Love from across the border

The cricketer, on January 7, had announced that he felt honoured on receiving the legendary cricketer's shirt.

Rauf, who has been a regular member of Pakistan's white-ball team ever since making his debut in 2020, took to his official Twitter account and expressed his joy and happiness upon receiving the signed jersey from one of the game's finest captains.

He tweeted: "The legend and captain cool MS Dhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The '7' still winning hearts through his kind and goodwill gestures."