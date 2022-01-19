Chinese ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, discusses regional security situation

China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR

Pakistan, China discuss matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Chinese ambassador thanks COAS for special measures taken for CPEC projects in Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador also expresses satisfaction over progress on CPEC.

RAWALPINDI: China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), during the meeting, regional security situation, matters of mutual interest, and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

While talking to the Chinese Ambassador, the army chief said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.

On the occasion, the foreign dignitary thanked Gen Bajwa for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability, the statement added.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed satisfaction over progress on (CPEC) and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects.