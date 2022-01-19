Parliamentary panel approves Justice Ayesha Malik's promotion to SC

Lahore High Court's Justice Ayesha Malik. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment on Wednesday approved the promotion of Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Ayesha Malik to the position of a Supreme Court's (SC) judge, Geo News reported.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Farooq Hamid Naek, decided to approve Justice Ayesha's elevation, per the report.

According to Farooq Naek, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on January 7 approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as the Supreme Court judge with a vote of five out of nine.

He further said that the court is not abolishing the procedure to appoint judges based on their seniority, adding that Malik would be the first woman to become an SC judge and "she would benefit the country".

If appointed, Malik will be the first female Supreme Court judge in the judicial history of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Ayesha Malik is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had declared a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.

Out of the 17 judges appointed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.

Chief justice of Pakistan and chief justice LHC had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha, to which she also agreed in writing.