Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Parliamentary panel approves Justice Ayesha Malik's promotion to SC

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Lahore High Courts Justice Ayesha Malik. — Twitter
  • Committee takes place under chairmanship of Farooq Hamid Naek which decided to approve Justice Ayesha's elevation.
  • JCP on January 7 approved nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as SC judge with vote of five out of nine. 
  • Court is not abolishing procedure to appoint anyone based on seniority, says Farooq Naek.

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment on Wednesday approved the promotion of Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Ayesha Malik to the position of a Supreme Court's (SC) judge, Geo News reported.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Farooq Hamid Naek, decided to approve Justice Ayesha's elevation, per the report. 

According to Farooq Naek, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on January 7 approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as the Supreme Court judge with a vote of five out of nine.

He further said that the court is not abolishing the procedure to appoint judges based on their seniority, adding that Malik would be the first woman to become an SC judge and "she would benefit the country". 

If appointed, Malik will be the first female Supreme Court judge in the judicial history of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Ayesha Malik is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had declared a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.

Out of the 17 judges appointed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.

Chief justice of Pakistan and chief justice LHC had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha, to which she also agreed in writing.

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim tells court she's being 'pressurised' to pursue case

NEPRA gives relief to K-Electric consumers, slashes power tariff by Rs0.76 per unit

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, discusses regional security situation

PTA warns public to refrain from paying advance money to Starlink

What are NCOC's new guidelines for schools in Karachi, other cities with high infection rates?

NCOC finally gives its verdict on schools' closure, places bans in cities with high COVID-19 rates

Meet Sara Gul, Pakistan's first transgender doctor

Long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away in Karachi

Shahbaz Sharif, Shaukat Tarin test positive for coronavirus

COVID-19: Karachi's positivity ratio crosses 40%

Usman Buzdar leaves behind all chief ministers in performance survey

