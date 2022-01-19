 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Sarina Isa demands chairman NAB to take action against Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akbar

Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Justice Isas wife, Sarina Isa — screengrab via Geo News.
  • Sarina Isa says Farogh Naseem had taken illegal action to save himself and violated section 9(A) of NAB ordinance.
  • She demands action against Shahzad Akbar and former attorney general Anwar Mansoor.
  • Sarina Isa says she is hopeful chairman NAB will take action against them.  

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, has written a letter to chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday demanding legal action against Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Geo News reported.

In the letter, Sarina Isa stated that law minister Farogh Naseem, in a bid to save himself, had taken illegal action and his act comes under section 9(A) of the NAB ordinance.

Farogh Naseem had made illegal amendments to Section 216 of the Income Tax Ordinance through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, in an attempt to save himself and exceed his powers, she said.

"Section 216 of the Income Tax Ordinance states that tax records ‘shall be confidential’ and if these are accessed (other than by income tax officers) anyone doing so commits a criminal offence. Gentlemen, when you accessed my tax records you broke the law. In my review application submitted to the Supreme Court, I protested against this violation of the law and requested that action be taken. My review was accepted; detailed reasons are awaited. Apprehending that your careers would end and you would face criminal prosecution you proposed an amendment to the existing law", she said in the letter.

She demanded chairman NAB to take action against Naseem and Akbar as well as the former attorney general Anwar Mansoor.

"I am hopeful that you will take action against those people mentioned in my letter," Sarina Isa wrote. 

