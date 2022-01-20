Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-judge in contempt case

Former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) formally charged on Thursday ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim for allegations he levelled against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in a signed affidavit in London.



IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has deferred indictment against the journalists.

The IHC CJ, reading out the charges, said Shamim's affidavit was recorded in London and despite the ex-judge admitting that the document could have been leaked, he did not take action against The News' investigative journalist Ansar Abbasi and the notary office in Britain's capital.

"You tried to scandalise the court [...] and now that the charges have been framed against you in open court, what do you have to say?" the IHC CJ asked Shamim.

At this, the ex-judge asked Justice Minallah to hand him a copy of the document, which included the charges against him.

"Do you accept the charges or not," asked IHC CJ, to which Shamim said he accepted some charges and disagreed with some.

Justice Minallah told the ex-judge that he could submit in writing if he wanted to defend himself. Responding to the IHC CJ, Shamim said: "If you have decided, then announce punish me today [...] hang me if you want; why are you singling me out."

During the last hearing on January 7, the IHC had adjourned the hearing on a contempt of court case against the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan and several journalists till today.



The contempt of court case pertains to the publication of an affidavit containing serious allegations that ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar attempted to influence a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.



During the last hearing, Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan had asked the court to indict Shamim and sought a delay in framing charges against the journalists.



More to follow...