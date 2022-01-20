Blast in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar kills at least 2, injures 26

LAHORE: A blast near Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area on Thursday killed at least two people — including one child — and injured 26 others, Geo News reported, citing Punjab health minister.



Police officials said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were left shattered by the explosion, while motorcycles parked near the site of the blast were damaged.



Speaking to the media, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that at least two people lost their lives in the blast, including a child.

She said that a total of 28 people were brought to the city's Mayo Hospital, out of which one was already dead, while a child lost his life in the hospital during treatment.

The injured included three women, who are now in stable condition, she said.

The minister further informed the media that four patients are currently being operated on and are in critical condition.



Shedding light on the details of the injuries, Rashid said that no burnt cases were reported; however, all injured had orthopaedic injuries.

The deceased include a man identified as Ramzan, 31, who was a resident of Ferozewala and a 9-year-old child identified as Absar, who hailed from Karachi.

Police officials told Geo News that the blast caused a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground.



Scores of visitors throng the Anarkali area every day where a number of markets and a variety of business centres are located.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha said the blast took place at 1:45pm, while safe city cameras would be used to track down the culprits.



The area has been cordoned off and police officials are gathering evidence from the scene of the crime, he said.



'Threat of terrorism'

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed told Geo News that there was a "threat of terrorism".

"I am going [to the area] and will collect more information; once I have more updates, I will let [people] know."

Meanwhile, Lahore deputy inspector-general of operations, Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, had said that no security alert had been issued.

The interior minister, shedding light on other issues, told journalists that the ceasefire between the government and the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has come to an end, adding that a red alert has been issued for five other major cities across Pakistan.



PM summons report

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident and said that precious lives had been lost due to the blast. He instructed the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

The premier also asked the Punjab government to submit a report on the blast.

Politicians, ministers express sorrow

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, in a statement, condemned the incident and ordered authorities to arrest the people responsible for the blast.

"The government stands with the affectees in their times of sorrow," he said.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the blast at the historic market was "upsetting", as poor people and innocent children lost their lives, while scores were injured as a result of the explosion.

"Terrorism in Lahore after Islamabad is not a good omen for the country," he said.

Responding to the incident, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said a blast taking occurring at an extremely crowding place was concerning.

"May Allah have mercy on the families and Pakistan," she said.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast but blamed the government for the incident.

“The incident seems to be a conspiracy towards making the country unstable again. The federal and provincial governments have failed to stop these incidents from happening and maintain law and order to ensure the safety of the citizens,” he said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said she was sorry to hear about the blast and said that her heart goes out to the affected families.

This is a developing story. More details will be added later.