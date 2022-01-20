Vicky Kaushal tunes into Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track as he gets stuck in traffic

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who is an avid social media user, often treats fans with his stunning selfies and shares interesting updates about his professional life.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled project, opposite Sara Ali Khan in Indore, recently gave fans a glimpse of his morning jam routine as he was heading for the shoot.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Raazi actor posted a sun-kissed video of himself while sitting in a car. The actor, who seems to stuck in traffic jam, took the opportunity to share his favourite track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his fans.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt, the Sardar Udham actor completed his look with a cap and a trendy pair of sunglasses as he enjoyed the soulful track Saanson Ki Mala Pe.

He captioned the image as, “morning jam”. Take a look at it here.







