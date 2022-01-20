 
world
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Newly discovered frog named after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Left) and recently discovered a frog named after her (Right). — instagram.com/gretathunberg/ witter.com/konradmebert/File
  • New species of frog gets named after Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg. 
  • Frog has been found in an isolated mountain range in the rainforests of Panama.
  • Researchers explain the reason to connect the frog with Greta Thunberg.

A new species of frog has been named after Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg as the teen environmental crusader becomes the latest famous person to have an animal named after them. 

A scientific journal announced the newly-found frog species to have the name "Pristimantis gretathunbergae". 

The frog was found a decade ago in an isolated mountain range in the rainforests of Panama.

According to Vice, the frog was originally discovered by two researchers, Abel Batista of Panama and Konrad Mebert of Switzerland.

“The team found the frog on Cerro Chucantí, a sky island surrounded by lowland tropical rainforest in eastern Panama,” the Rainforest Trust wrote in a press release.

It further continued: “Reaching its habitat in the cloud forest required to access via horseback through muddy trails, hiking up steep slopes, bypassing two helicopters that crashed decades ago, and camping above the 1000m elevation.”

The researchers further explained the reason to connect the frog with Greta Thunberg.

“Greta Thunberg represents the authentic voice that exposes the motivations behind the diplomatic curtain of politicians and business stakeholders. 

"Her voice is essential if we want to revert to and maintain a healthy environment on the planet we all share and not least, learn to respect its magnificent mega-diversity of life that took millions of years to evolve,” they said.

