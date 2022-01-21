Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

Friday Jan 21, 2022
The official Twitter account of the Punjab Police was hacked recently, a spokesperson for the force confirmed on the micro-blogging platform on Friday.
The hacker posted hundreds of tweets in a matter of hours and changed the user name to "Pʋmp".
The account has nearly a million followers.
The spokesperson, on another account, said: "Punjab Police's official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked."
The spokesperson asked social media users to follow the new account "@PunjabPoliceCPO" for future updates till the old handle was restored.