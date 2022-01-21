 
pakistan
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

The hacked account of Punjab Police. Photo: Twitter
The hacked account of Punjab Police. Photo: Twitter

  • The "@DDPROfficial" account has nearly a million followers.
  • Police asks users to follow "@PunjabPoliceCPO" for updates.
  • Hacker posts hundreds of tweets in a matter of hours.

The official Twitter account of the Punjab Police was hacked recently, a spokesperson for the force confirmed on the micro-blogging platform on Friday.

The hacker posted hundreds of tweets in a matter of hours and changed the user name to "Pʋmp". 

The account has nearly a million followers.

The spokesperson, on another account, said: "Punjab Police's official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked."

The spokesperson asked social media users to follow the new account "@PunjabPoliceCPO" for future updates till the old handle was restored.

More From Pakistan:

Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar

Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar
KP LG polls second phase to take place on March 27: ECP

KP LG polls second phase to take place on March 27: ECP
Omicron surge brings Pakistan highest COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Omicron surge brings Pakistan highest COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Probe committee says defective planning, delayed decisions led to Murree incident

Probe committee says defective planning, delayed decisions led to Murree incident

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer declared mentally, physically fit by medical team

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer declared mentally, physically fit by medical team

Watch: Funny video of man taking roller coaster ride goes viral

Watch: Funny video of man taking roller coaster ride goes viral
Makhdoom Tariq made SAPM on overseas Pakistanis, human development

Makhdoom Tariq made SAPM on overseas Pakistanis, human development
Temperature in Karachi may drop to single digit from January 22 to 26: Met office

Temperature in Karachi may drop to single digit from January 22 to 26: Met office
Govt will provide maximum relief to salaried persons: Hammad Azhar

Govt will provide maximum relief to salaried persons: Hammad Azhar
Country registered 14-year high GDP growth in 2021 despite COVID-19: Asad Umar

Country registered 14-year high GDP growth in 2021 despite COVID-19: Asad Umar
Karachi court exonerates woman seven months after her death

Karachi court exonerates woman seven months after her death
Shadab or Wahab: Who will dominate PSL7?

Shadab or Wahab: Who will dominate PSL7?

Latest

view all