Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

The official Twitter account of the Punjab Police was hacked recently, a spokesperson for the force confirmed on the micro-blogging platform on Friday.

The hacker posted hundreds of tweets in a matter of hours and changed the user name to "Pʋmp".

The account has nearly a million followers.

The spokesperson, on another account, said: "Punjab Police's official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked."

The spokesperson asked social media users to follow the new account "@PunjabPoliceCPO" for future updates till the old handle was restored.