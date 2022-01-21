 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has sent condolences to the king of Tonga after a huge volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami and smothered islands in ash.

The Buckingham Palace shared the message of queen on its official Instagram handle.

"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused.

The statement further reads: "It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored."

The statement was shared with caption, “The Queen has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty Tupou VI, King of Tonga, following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano.”


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film
Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears
Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt
Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch

Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch
Anna Kendrick, Bill Gader 'secretly' dating for a year: 'Private people'

Anna Kendrick, Bill Gader 'secretly' dating for a year: 'Private people'
Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud

Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud
Kurulus:Osman: Death of Goktug Alp leaves fans teary-eyed

Kurulus:Osman: Death of Goktug Alp leaves fans teary-eyed

Prince Andrew receives a financial blow

Prince Andrew receives a financial blow
Khloé Kardashian celebrates 215 million followers on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian celebrates 215 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all