Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has sent condolences to the king of Tonga after a huge volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami and smothered islands in ash.



The Buckingham Palace shared the message of queen on its official Instagram handle.

"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused.

The statement further reads: "It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored."

The statement was shared with caption, “The Queen has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty Tupou VI, King of Tonga, following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano.”



