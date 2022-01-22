 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday
Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday

Perween Rahman is being celebrated by search engine giant Google on her 65th birthday.

Perween Rahman was born on December 22, 1957 in Dhaka, Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Following the partition of Pakistan in 1971, she relocated with her family to Karachi. Rahman studied architecture and went on to earn her master’s in housing, building, and urban planning from the Institute of Housing Studies in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, quotes Google in its ode.

Rahman’s personal experiences of displacement inspired her to pursue a career advocating for housing security, and in 1982, she began working as an unpaid intern for the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP). This organization focused on sanitation, housing, and healthcare in Orangi Town on the outskirts of Karachi, one of the world’s largest informal settlements.

Rahman’s dedication to helping Orangi Town’s 1.5 million residents protect their land rights. Under her lead, the OPP partnered with the government to set up 650 private schools, 700 medical clinics, and 40,000 small businesses. 

For her achievements, Perween has received various honours from the government including Sitara-e-Shujaat (Order of Bravery award).

Perween Rahman was assassinated by four gunmen near Pirabad Police Station.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report
Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’

Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’
'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial

'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary
Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'
Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary
Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'

Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'

Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'
Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan
Yasir Hussain starrer ‘Javed Iqbal’ biopic gets a new release date

Yasir Hussain starrer ‘Javed Iqbal’ biopic gets a new release date

Latest

view all