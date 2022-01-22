PSL 7: Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf retained as Quetta Gladiators' ambassadors

Pakistani actors Maya Ali (left) and Bilal Ashraf. — Instagram

Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been re-appointed as the ambassadors by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This will be Ali's fifth stint as the ambassador, while Ashraf has been appointed for the third time.

The Gladiators have been going through a rough patch, as they could not perform up to the mark in the last two seasons and crashed out before the finals.

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he will look to turn things around for his team and hoped they could become champions once again.

Responding to the Gladiators announcement of retaining Ali and Ashraf, the fans were delighted.

"Our pretty ambassador," Iqra Hafeez wrote on Ali's retention.



Another Instagram user, on Ashraf's reappointment, wrote: "Bilala ashraf zindabad."