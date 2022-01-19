People used to call me 'parchi' because my father was head coach of Quetta Gladiators: Azam Khan

Azam Khan (L) and Moin Khan (R). –Twitter

Wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan on Wednesday said that people used to call me “parchi” (hired on the basis of nepotism) as his father was the head coach of Quetta Gladiators.

Talking to Geo News, Azam said that he was always under a shadow because his father, Moin Khan, was the coach of Quetta Gladiators and being the son of the coach brought him under criticism.

He said that now he will be playing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition without any pressure as he was transferred to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators.

He said: "Now I am playing for another franchise with a different coaching staff, therefore, this is a new experience for me and I’ll surely be free from that added pressure."



"It is a big opportunity for me to play with Islamabad United as a wicket-keeper batter and this will provide me with a chance to showcase my talent," Azam said.

Azam remained under extreme criticism for his fitness and the young batter says that he has worked hard to improve his fitness standards in the last two years.

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan had also spoken about Azam’s fitness issue in an interview with Geo News last week.

"Azam is a very talented cricketer and fitness is the only issue with him," he had said.

Shadab further said: "Now, we’ll try to improve his fitness standards as well because I feel that once he reaches the required fitness criteria, then he’ll be among the bests."

Khan seconded his captain’s thoughts and said that it is important for him to maintain his fitness level.

“When you’re being picked by different sides, you’re always under a scanner and team expectations remain high.

Being a professional player, now it is my job to live up to their expectations and I’ve worked hard to maintain my level, he said.

He praised the Islamabad United captain, saying that Shadab has been an inspiration for him.

"He has always helped me in improving my skills and my fitness, I look forward to learning from him," Azam said.

When asked about PSL preparations, Azam said that he doesn’t have set big targets for himself and will try to perform according to the team’s requirements.

Azam also spoke about the frustration, he faced for not being selected in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad after being initially named in the team by the selectors.

The disappointment was natural, but it is part of my career and I am glad that I went through such an experience at the start of my career, he added.

Azam Khan further said that I must say that it’s just the start of my career, when the time is right, there will be hundreds of opportunities for me.

Azam said that his ultimate goal is to make a comeback to the national team but he’s not thinking too much about the future.

I don’t take the pressure of what is to be done in future, I prefer to live in present and my present telling me to focus on PSL, he said.

The young batter concluded by saying, “I am ready for the tournament, I will have my bat speak and when I am in the field, I will not keep my relations or friendship in my mind, I’ll be playing for my team.”