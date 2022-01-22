Suniel Shetty reacts to ‘irresponsible’ reporting on kids’ double weddings

Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty is not letting the media outlets getaway with their ‘irresponsible’ reporting as he recently slammed an India news website for stirring up buzz around his kids’ double weddings.

The news portal claimed that Athiya and Ahan Shetty will get married to their rumoured partners; KL Rahul and Tania Shroff, this year.

However, the Dhadkan star, while addressing the heresay, called out the publication for not checking facts before publishing a report.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Unsure whether to be be (sic) pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all.”

“This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tadap actor’s rep also refuted the claims of his upcoming wedding.