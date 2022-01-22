 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty reacts to ‘irresponsible’ reporting on kids’ double weddings

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Suniel Shetty reacts to ‘irresponsible’ reporting on kids’ double weddings
Suniel Shetty reacts to ‘irresponsible’ reporting on kids’ double weddings

Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty is not letting the media outlets getaway with their ‘irresponsible’ reporting as he recently slammed an India news website for stirring up buzz around his kids’ double weddings.

The news portal claimed that Athiya and Ahan Shetty will get married to their rumoured partners; KL Rahul and Tania Shroff, this year.

However, the Dhadkan star, while addressing the heresay, called out the publication for not checking facts before publishing a report.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Unsure whether to be be (sic) pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all.”

“This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tadap actor’s rep also refuted the claims of his upcoming wedding. 

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport

Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s music video ‘Main Chala’ is out now

Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s music video ‘Main Chala’ is out now
Katrina Kaif felicitates Priyanka Chopra as she welcomes first child

Katrina Kaif felicitates Priyanka Chopra as she welcomes first child
Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday

Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report
Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’

Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’
'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial

'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary
Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'
Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Latest

view all