 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 22 2022
No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. — APP/File
  • Saeed Ghani says pressure on hospitals is "not as bad as it was seen during previous waves".
  • Highlights that Sindh government has "upgraded" hospitals.
  • "People in Sindh have been vaccinated," provincial minister adds.

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Saturday said no decision has been taken on the imposition of a lockdown in the province, even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

“The pressure on hospitals is not as bad as it was seen during the previous waves,” he said, adding that the Sindh government has "upgraded" hospitals and people have been vaccinated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has banned indoor dining in Karachi and Hyderabad.

An amended notification issued by Home Department on Friday stated that all indoor gatherings, events and dining have been restricted in Karachi and Hyderabad till February 15.

However, outdoor events are allowed with a maximum of 300 fully vaccinated guests.

No of patients on critical care surges past 1,000

More than 1,000 patients infected with coronavirus have been shifted to critical care across Pakistan, according to official figures, as the COVID situation worsens due to the Omicron variant.

The number of patients on critical care hit 1,055, up from 961 a day earlier, after the condition of 94 worsened in the last 24 hours, data from the the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

According to the data, the positivity ratio stood at 11.10%, down from 12.93% a day earlier, with 6,540 infections reported across the country after 58,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

