 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
APP
,
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from public today

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Twitter/@PTIofficial
Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan to interact with public via telephonic calls today.
  • PM Imran Khan's conversation with public to be telecast live on television, radio and digital media.
  • PM Office provides landline number for citizens wanting to talk directly to premier. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the public via telephonic calls today (Sunday) at 3:30 pm.

The conversation of the prime minister with the public will be telecast live on television, radio and digital media.

The announcement for the live call session was made through the official Twitter account of Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

Related items

The PM's office has provided a landline number for citizens wanting to talk directly to the premier. They may dial 051-9224900.

The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people and answering their queries. However, this session is being conducted after a short gap.

This will be the seventh time PM Imran Khan will be interacting with the public. The last live session by the premier was held last year, on August 29.

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave
Pakistan urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute on 'urgent basis'

Pakistan urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute on 'urgent basis'

Govt aware of inflation rate, taking steps to reduce it: Qureshi

Govt aware of inflation rate, taking steps to reduce it: Qureshi
PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media
Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar
Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister

Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister
Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad

Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad
No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure

Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure
Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad

Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad

Latest

view all