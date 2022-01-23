PM Imran Khan to take live calls from public today

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Prime Minister Imran Khan to interact with public via telephonic calls today.

PM Imran Khan's conversation with public to be telecast live on television, radio and digital media.

PM Office provides landline number for citizens wanting to talk directly to premier.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the public via telephonic calls today (Sunday) at 3:30 pm.

The conversation of the prime minister with the public will be telecast live on television, radio and digital media.

The announcement for the live call session was made through the official Twitter account of Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

The PM's office has provided a landline number for citizens wanting to talk directly to the premier. They may dial 051-9224900.



The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people and answering their queries. However, this session is being conducted after a short gap.

This will be the seventh time PM Imran Khan will be interacting with the public. The last live session by the premier was held last year, on August 29.