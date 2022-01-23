Shehnaaz Gill passes on 'Punjabi ki Katrina' title to married Katrina Kaif

Shehnaaz Gill passes on her 'Punjabi ki Katrina' title to married Katrina Kaif

Shehnaaz Gill says that she is no longer Punjab ki Katrina since the title has been taken over Katrina Kaif herself post wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina, who has showed her inner Punjabi on multiple occasions after her nuptials, never fails to pay ode to her North Indian husband's roots.

Speaking to Yashraj Mukhate in a recent interview, Shehnaaz recalled how people used to call her Katrina when she was a child.

"When my mother used to go to parlours when I was a child, they used to tell her 'Oh your daughter looks like Katrina'."



Shehnaaz also publicly introduced herself as Punjab ki Katrina to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss season 13.

"But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?" She then continued, "She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?" As Yashraj replied Punjab, Shehnaaz said, "So she will be Punjab's Katrina na? So I'm India's Shehnaaz Gill." Yashraj responded, "Oh like that?" to which Shehnaaz nodded.