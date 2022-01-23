 
Wahab Riaz targets PSL 7 for his international comeback

Photo: Twitter
KARACHI: Expressing his passion for cricket, Pakistan’s discarded left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz termed the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) an opportunity to perform and make a comeback to the national squad.

Addressing a virtual news conference Saturday, Riaz said, “When you play cricket, your target is always Pakistan.”

He targets the forthcoming PSL 7 for his comeback to the national elite squad which he says he is very passionate about, The News reported. 

“I have performed. Even last season I was the second highest wicket-taker in the PSL. Sometimes you get the chance and sometimes you don’t get the chance. I have great passion for playing for Pakistan and that is why I am playing cricket,” Wahab said.

“This is another opportunity for me to perform and make a comeback. I feel that I can play for Pakistan for another two or three years. I will try my level best,” said the pacer, who is also captaining Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most successful franchises.

Asked whether he is in a position to perform better than Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Hasnain in the PSL right now, he said: “Hasnain, Shaheen and Haris are very good bowlers. If you say whether in the PSL I can perform better than them; so my record speaks about that,” Wahab said.

“It’s not necessary you take wickets every year, it is also counted how well you bowl. All my records in the PSL are in front of you and I will try to continue that. My competition is not with these bowlers but my competition is with myself because I want to perform and play for Pakistan,” Wahab said.

Wahab played his last Test in October 2018, last ODI in November 2020 and last T20I in December 2020.

