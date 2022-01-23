 
sports
Sunday Jan 23 2022
WATCH: A glimpse into the PSL 7 anthem

The teaser for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem is finally out on Tik Tok.

The teaser is a thrilling 16-second video which opens with smoke rising from the stumps and continues to spot lights at a crowd cheering in a stadium.

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig have sung the anthem, which has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.

The initial lyrics, according to Geo News are: "Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay."

A press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima had been featured in last year’s "Groove Mera," which turned out to be a smashing hit.

Atif Aslam is an internationally-acclaimed Pakistan singer who has recorded numerous chart-topping songs for the local and international film industry. In 2008, he was bestowed with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medial of distinction) by the government of Pakistan, while he has received over 50 other different awards from within and outside Pakistan.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the past seven years, she has recorded a number of hits and has won local and international awards.

Speaking about the event, Abdullah said: “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year."

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with," he added.

The producer further said: "We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy.”

