PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi gives batters a tough time, Babar Azam admits

KARACHI: Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam said Sunday Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi gives a tough time to batters, as both players get ready to go head-to-head in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

"Shaheen gives a tough time, and he comes with a full plan, and you need to face both Shaheen and Haris with more focus and concentration," Babar told a virtual press conference.

“Shaheen is one of the best bowlers of Pakistan. He is improving day by day and so is Haris Rauf," the skipper said.

He said they would try to play good cricket against Lahore, terming it a "special game".

“The match between Karachi and Lahore is always exciting. We and fans both enjoy this game. In the past, there have been good matches between the two teams,” Babar Azam said.

Regaining the crown

Babar said the Karachi Kings would try to give their best and regain the crown of PSL, which starts at the National Stadium on January 27.

“Thank God. He has blessed me with so much success. Yes, responsibility has come. When responsibility comes on you, you become more focused and you try to remain consistent,” Babar said.

“The way I have got captaincy of Karachi Kings and the way Imad Wasim has been leading the side so far, we will try to carry it and deliver the best and win the trophy.

“Our combination is very good. We have six batsmen and there are also batting all-rounders. We also have a full bowling strength. I am very much satisfied and the team will try to put in its best and win the trophy,” he said.

“It’s always easy to bat with Sharjeel Khan at the other end as he eases the pressure. It’s good to open with Sharjeel because he is a game-changer,” he said.

“He does not let pressure mount on his partner. His ability helps Karachi Kings a lot,” he added.

Amir a match-winner

He said Kings rely on Muhammad Amir, who is a match-winner. “Definitely, Amir has won crucial matches for Karachi Kings and in difficult situations,” he said.

Babar hopes fans, irrespective of their whereabouts, will back cricket. “Yes, it is because of the crowd everything is done. Players also enjoy cricket because of them. The crowd strength has been slashed because of COVID; it is an issue, but we have to also follow protocols. But I am confident that those fans who come to the stadium and those who are on social media will back cricket," he added.