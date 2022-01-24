PSL 2022: PCB lists down playing conditions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issues new points of amendment regarding the PSL 2022. Photo:Esnpncricinfo

PCB issues new points of amendment for PSL 2022 playing conditions.

Online tickets for PCB’s marquee event can be booked through cricket.bookme.pk



PSL 2022 matches will be held in Karachi and Lahore from January 27 to February 27.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued new points of amendment for the PSL 2022 playing conditions and general guidelines for fans.

The PSL 2022 matches will be held in Karachi and Lahore from January 27 to February 27. The PCB has asked tournament fans to buy online tickets for the PCB’s marquee event through cricket.bookme.pk.

According to the PCB, fans can purchase tickets from their nearest M&P Courier outlets, which can be found by clicking here.



Some of the amendments to the playing conditions issued by the PCB are:

If a team loses players due to positive results, it can seek the Technical Committee’s approval for replacement players from the reserve pool of players (Clause 1.2.5.1).

A team must have at least 13 players who are COVID-19 negative in order for a match to take place (Clause 1.2.5.2).

The starting lineup must consist of at least seven and no more than eight local players, one of whom must be an emerging player. However, if a team is affected by COVID to the extent that it is impossible for it to create a playing 11 in accordance with the relevant requirements, the requirements will be waived to the necessary extent (Clause 1.2.5).

The fielding side must be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings (Clause 13.8).

There will be a reserve day for the final. If no result is achieved on the reserve day, then the side finishing on top of the points table after 30 league matches will be declared champion (Clause 16.11.1).

The television umpire will call no balls (Clause 21.5).

Three players, five support staff test positive for COVID-19

Espncricinfo had reported on January 22 that three players and five support workers had tested positive for COVID-19 only days before the start of the new PSL season on January 27, and were placed in isolation, according to tournament director Salman Naseer.

If they produce two negative test results, the players will be able to rejoin their teams, it reported.

Members of the six franchises have started checking in at their hotels, after having returned negative results in the pre-arrival tests, of which over 250 have been conducted since Thursday.