Foreign players excited to be in Pakistan for PSL 7

— AFP/ Twitter/PSL

KARACHI: Cricket fans are gearing up for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is scheduled to commence on January 27.

With several international players coming to Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday said that international players participating in the tournament are "excited at the prospects."

Since its inception in 2016, the league has established itself as an ideal platform for international cricketers to ply their trade, PCB said in a statement issued in this regard.

The foreign contingent of cricketers, in successive PSL seasons, has made no secret of international players' admiration for the country's young talent, and they have thoroughly enjoyed Pakistani culture since the league's homecoming in 2020.

These foreigners have emerged as Pakistan's ambassadors after spending time in the country and witnessing the hospitality, the cricket board said.



The PCB further added that the upcoming PSL 7, which begins on Thursday at the National Stadium, will provide another opportunity to cricketers from around the world to experience the Pakistani cuisine, music, and other aspects of culture, with the first 14 matches taking place in Karachi and the final 19 in Lahore.

Let's have a look at what some of the international players have to say:

Johnson Charles

Squad: Multan Sultans

West Indies player Johnson Charles said: “I am very excited to be touring Pakistan. It will be my second time in Pakistan and I am looking forward to sampling the cuisine and seeing the culture.

“I am extremely excited to be afforded another opportunity to represent Multan Sultans and looking forward to doing great things for them. It is a great feeling to be joining my teammates and I am looking forward to beating some of them in Fifa.”

Alex Hales

Squad: Islamabad United



Calling PSL a "really high-quality league", English cricketer Alex Hales said: "The quality of local players, especially bowlers, is really high and it makes the league extremely competitive. In this league, you do not know which four teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting.

“I am looking forward to joining Islamabad United again in this edition. I played my first PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in the fourth edition. Conditions in Pakistan are really good, and I enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. These are very different conditions to other Asian venues."

Rilee Rossouw

Squad: Multan Sultans



Recalling his experience in Pakistan, South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw said: “I have great memories of playing in the PSL. Every year, I have had great teammates, and hopefully, this time will not be different. It is one of the highly competitive tournaments and it is very close to my heart.

“It is special to get the opportunity to defend the title and to be in the same dressing room. It is a challenge I am looking forward to and I am really looking forward to this season. We have got a fantastic bunch of cricketers, led by a very good leader.

Chris Jordan

Squad: Karachi Kings



English cricketer Chris Jordan was of the view that the PSL is one of the most competitive leagues around and it is always a pleasure being involved.

"I am excited to be back with Karachi Kings. It is a great bunch and the last time we were together, we won it all. I am looking forward to another great showing and being able to do my part in getting back to the top," he added.

Colin Munro

Squad: Islamabad United

“I am looking forward to another season in Pakistan," South-African born New Zealand international cricketer Colin Munro said, adding that PSL in Pakistan is "special."

He said: "The fans are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in cricket. I always enjoy playing in Pakistan conditions, the pitches are good, the atmosphere is amazing and above all the hospitality is unmatched.

“I absolutely love playing for Islamabad United. The team truly is built like a family and it is one of the best dressing rooms I have been a part of."

He further added: "We have a good mixture of overseas pros and young Pakistani talent, and Shadab Khan is a wonderful captain to play under. His understanding of the game is second to none.

"The way he takes care of youngsters is exemplary. One of the roles I play with younger guys is to mentor them and teach them about pressures of the league and international cricket.”

Lewis Gregory

Squad: Karachi Kings

English cricketer Lewis Gregory said: “I have liked being a part of the PSL in the past. You see some real talent being showcased. I am looking forward to being part of the Karachi Kings family now, getting to know the crew, and going deep into the season and making memories.”