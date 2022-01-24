 
pakistan
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi: DIG police allegedly punches neighbour during altercation, man filed complaint

By
Zeeshan Shah

Monday Jan 24, 2022

  • Man lodges violence complaint against the DIG Karachi Abdullah Sheikh, says Sheikh's guards misbehaved with his sister and snatched her jewellery.
  • Police says DIG South has been appointed as the investigating officer upon complainant’s request, per reports. 
  • A few complaints had been lodged against Abdullah Sheikh previously too for violence against citizens.

KARACHI: A video is making rounds on social media in which the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi Abdullah Sheikh could be allegedly seen punching his neighbour during an altercation, Geo News reported Monday.

The person lodged a complaint about violence against the DIG in which he stated that a man, dressed in plain clothes, introduced himself as the DIG and punched him.

According to the report, he also alleged that Sheikh’s guards misbehaved with his sister and snatched her jewellery. He further stated that Sheikh was intoxicated.

In the video, the man could be seen trying to film the whole scene. Whereas, another man, dressed up in a police uniform, could be seen trying to snatch the complainant’s phone and assaulting him.

On the other hand, the police stated that DIG South has been appointed as the investigating officer upon the complainant’s request, per the report.

It is pertinent to mention here that complaints have been lodged against Abdullah Sheikh for violence against citizens previously too.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

