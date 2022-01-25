 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took fans by surprise after announcing that they have welcomed a baby via surrogate last week.

The child, who is rumoured to be a baby girl, was born 3 months ahead of time, report Indian media outlets.

As per a new report by PEOPLE, a source close to the couple claims that Priyanka and her singer husband "were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, Calif. mansion together in 2019." 

The Quantico star,39, and Jonas, 29, later spent months renovating the house as per the baby's needs.

​​"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," the source shares. "They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

The source adds that the pair, who married in 2018, "spent months renovating the house," after they moved in. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," they share.

The couple announced the birth of their child on Friday.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas and Jonas wrote in joint posts on their respective Instagram feeds. 

More From Showbiz:

Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics
Katrina Kaif recalls her ‘happy place’ honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics

Katrina Kaif recalls her ‘happy place’ honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics
Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby

Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby
Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics

Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s fans are angry after their daughter’s pic went viral

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s fans are angry after their daughter’s pic went viral
Kareena Kapoor shares one of her most favourite songs

Kareena Kapoor shares one of her most favourite songs
Shah Rukh Khan writes thank you note to Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor

Shah Rukh Khan writes thank you note to Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor

Shehnaaz Gill passes on 'Punjabi ki Katrina' title to married Katrina Kaif

Shehnaaz Gill passes on 'Punjabi ki Katrina' title to married Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra dropped the baby hint exactly two months ago: Here's How

Priyanka Chopra dropped the baby hint exactly two months ago: Here's How
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple
Neetu remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 42nd wedding anniversary

Neetu remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 42nd wedding anniversary

Latest

view all