 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Alizeh Shah assumed to take on bold roles after viral smoking video
Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah narrates how she has received demeaning offers from directors ever since her viral video of smoking leaked online.

Turning to her Instagram over the weekend, the star shared how filmmakers want her to do an item song in movies.

"I got offered an item song right after my cigarette video got leaked," Alizeh began in her note on the photo-sharing app.

"One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl," said a disappointed Ehd-e-Wafa star.

In the final months of 2021, Alizeh Shah landed in trouble with fans after a viral video of her smoking made rounds on the internet. The actor later launched a cyber crime complaint with the FIA to sue people who made the video without her consent.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat Kohli's game

Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat Kohli's game
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics
Katrina Kaif recalls her ‘happy place’ honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics

Katrina Kaif recalls her ‘happy place’ honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics
Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby

Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby
Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics

Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s fans are angry after their daughter’s pic went viral

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s fans are angry after their daughter’s pic went viral
Kareena Kapoor shares one of her most favourite songs

Kareena Kapoor shares one of her most favourite songs
Shah Rukh Khan writes thank you note to Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor

Shah Rukh Khan writes thank you note to Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor

Shehnaaz Gill passes on 'Punjabi ki Katrina' title to married Katrina Kaif

Shehnaaz Gill passes on 'Punjabi ki Katrina' title to married Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra dropped the baby hint exactly two months ago: Here's How

Priyanka Chopra dropped the baby hint exactly two months ago: Here's How
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple

Latest

view all