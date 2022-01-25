 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Watch: UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov sends his 'salaam' to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

  • "See you Insha'Allah brother," Khabib tells Maulana Tariq.
  • Khabib inquires about religious scholar's health.
  • I hope everything is good with you, family, Khabib says.

One of the most well-known mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in the world, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has sent a video message for prominent Pakistani religious figure Maulana Tariq Jameel.

A follower of maulana recorded a video standing with Khabib and said: "Assalamualikum, maulana sahab, I hope you are doing well. Khabib wants to say salaam (greetings) to you."

He then turns the camera to the legendary MMA fighter, who asks the religious scholar about his health and how things are with his family.

"Assalamualikum sheikh Tariq. How are you? How is everything, brother? I hope everything is good with you, family," Khabib said.

The MMA fighter asked the religious scholar to say salaam on his behalf of him to all the "brothers" in Pakistan. "See you Insha'Allah brother."

Read more: Khabib responds strongly to Macron for offensive stance on Islam

Last year, Khabib had ended his fighting career after his win over Justin Gaethje, improving his record to an unblemished 29-0.

Following his retirement, there had been rumours of his return to MMA, but the former champion had dismissed them.

