Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’

Pragya Jaiswal, who is featured in Salman Khan’s hotly-released music video of Main Chala, revealed that the Dabangg star was also ‘equally affected’ when she was edited out of the film.

The track was initially filmed to be included in the movie however, Jaiswal couldn’t become the part of the final cut.

During her chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan , the 31-year-old spilled that the Tiger 3 actor tried his best o retain her scenes in the movie.

“Sir was not at all happy with the decision. He tried a lot, until the last minute, to keep me in the film,” she said.

Jaiswal also shared that she remained ‘optimistic’ after her being dropped from the mega project.

“This song was my favourite part of the film shoot. I knew that whether it is in the film or not, the song would be released separately,” she expressed.