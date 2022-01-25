PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File

Per sources, five ministers will accompany PM Imran Khan on his three-day trip to China.

The premier will visit China from February 3-5.

PM Khan briefs his ministers regarding COVID-19 protocols ahead of visit to China.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed all relevant ministers to prepare for all the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during his visit to China, Geo News reported.

According to sources, five ministers will accompany PM Imran Khan on his three-day trip to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The premier also briefed the ministers regarding the COVID-19 protocols to be followed during the visit to China. He further directed all ministers to take necessary briefing from their ministries ahead of this “important trip.”

The Foreign Office had confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics as he will visit China from February 3-5.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed had said that during the prime minister's visit, officials of Islamabad and Beijing would discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), among other matters.

The Pakistani prime minister’s presence will be of great significance as some major western countries have decided the diplomatic boycott of the mega event, set to begin on February 4.

The United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, while North Korea was the latest country to pull out, citing the pandemic as the reason.

Though athletes from around the world will travel to compete in the four-yearly event, no dignitaries from the aforementioned western countries are expected to watch the Games.