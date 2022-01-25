COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

Gen Bajwa says “this initiative for developing football infrastructure in Pakistan is a welcome step.'

COAS Gen Bajwa meets former England ace striker Michael Owen.

Owen arrives in Islamabad on a three-day tour.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated former England ace striker Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly football, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.



A statement issued by the military's media wing said that football legend Owen met the COAS today.

“Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcoming step,” said Gen Bajwa.

Owen arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day tour.

He will meet with Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Usman Dar to discuss GSV's football reform plan for the country.

The former striker is also scheduled to attend a high-profile presidential dinner hosted by President Arif Alvi.

On January 26, Owen will address a press conference in Karachi at the NED University to officially lay the groundwork for Pakistan's first soccer city and reveal images to the world.