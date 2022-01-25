 
sports
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

  • Gen Bajwa says “this initiative for developing football infrastructure in Pakistan is a welcome step.'
  • COAS Gen Bajwa meets former England ace striker Michael Owen.
  • Owen arrives in Islamabad on a three-day tour.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated former England ace striker Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly football, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that football legend Owen met the COAS today.

“Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcoming step,” said Gen Bajwa.

Owen arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day tour.

He will meet with Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Usman Dar to discuss GSV's football reform plan for the country.

The former striker is also scheduled to attend a high-profile presidential dinner hosted by President Arif Alvi.

On January 26, Owen will address a press conference in Karachi at the NED University to officially lay the groundwork for Pakistan's first soccer city and reveal images to the world.

More From Sports:

Noor Mukadam murder case: Sufficient forensic evidence collected against Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam murder case: Sufficient forensic evidence collected against Zahir Jaffer
PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit

PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit
Defying govt's request, PDM confirms long march on Pakistan Day

Defying govt's request, PDM confirms long march on Pakistan Day
Watch: UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov sends his 'salaam' to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Watch: UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov sends his 'salaam' to Maulana Tariq Jameel
#PSLAnthem: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar's songs

#PSLAnthem: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar's songs
PSL 2022: Does batting firepower make Multan Sultans tough to beat?

PSL 2022: Does batting firepower make Multan Sultans tough to beat?
PSL 7: Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram test positive for coronavirus

PSL 7: Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram test positive for coronavirus
LHC declares Ravi Riverfort Urban Development Project illegal

LHC declares Ravi Riverfort Urban Development Project illegal
ICC Awards 2021: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam have a message for everyone

ICC Awards 2021: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam have a message for everyone
PSL 2022: Gladiators in good shape to lift trophy, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 2022: Gladiators in good shape to lift trophy, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Peshawar man files case against friend for 'killing dog for no reason'

Peshawar man files case against friend for 'killing dog for no reason'

Latest

view all