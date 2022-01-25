Karachi: NAB recovers gold bricks from ex-commissioner's house, arrests him

The team recovers gold biscuits, foreign currency in dollars, dirham and riyal from ex-commssioner's house

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested Korangi's former municipal commissioner Masroor Memon after recovering gold bricks from his house, Geo News reported.



NAB Rawalpindi launched a raid on Memon's house in a fake accounts case. Aside from gold bricks, the team also recovered foreign currency in dollars, dirham and riyal.

According to sources, NAB had to count the money using machines.

The anti-corruption agency also recovered Telephonic Transfer (TT) receipts during the operation showing the transfer of millions of rupees after which the commissioner was arrested along with account officer Vikas and audit officer Dharamveer.

According to NAB officials, Memon has been arrested in connection with the corruption of oil purchases and other works as well.

"Memon was involved in approving tenders in return for bribed money which was deposited in fake accounts and then sent abroad," said the sources.

Police presented the arrested suspects before an accountability court in Karachi and acquired three-day transit remand to shift them from Karachi to Rawalpindi, after which they will be presented before an accountability court for trial.

