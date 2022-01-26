 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Karachi: Police use baton-charge, use tear gas to disperse MQM protesters outside CM House

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Image showing protesters and police — YouTube Screengrab
KARACHI: Protests by MQM-Pakistan workers and leaders erupted on Wednesday on Shahrah-e-Faisal against the controversial local government bill.

The protesters, who had gathered in large numbers in the afternoon hours, attempted to reach the Chief Minister House for a sit-in. As a result, the flow of traffic was severely affected on the road considered to be the city's main artery.

The police, however, baton-charged the crowd and used tear gas shells in an attempt to dissuade it from entering the red zone.

MQM representatives said several women and children participating in the protests sustained injuries, while the police arrested several MQM leaders and activists.

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also injured because of the baton charge. However, the police have successfully cleared the area near CM House, the report said.

Contingents of south police were deployed to the site of the protest to disperse the demonstrators.

According to the traffic police, the Shahrah-e-Faisal road started to become choked and as protesters continued to advance forwards, therefore, they had no choice but to use force and fire teargas shells. T

The protesters, however, insisted that they were staging their protest peacefully, but the police went ahead and used force to disperse them, the report said.

More to follow.

