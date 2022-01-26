PSL 7: Practice matches cancelled as clash takes place in Karachi

Image showing protestors and police. — Screengrab/YouTube

KARACHI: The practice sessions of the teams participating in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been cancelled after MQM-P workers and leaders clashed with the police during a protest at Shahrah-e-Faisal against the controversial local government bill, Geo News reported.

Four teams were scheduled to practice before the tournament, which is set to start tomorrow (January 27) at the National Stadium. The practice match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was scheduled at Moin Khan Academy. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans were set to net practice at the National Stadium.

The matches were cancelled owing to the traffic jam after clashes erupted between MQM-P protesters and the police, per sources.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators practiced at the National Stadium in the morning session. The teams were taken back to the hotel through an alternate route to avoid traffic jams.