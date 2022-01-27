 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 27 2022
'Agneepath' turns 10: Hrithik Roshan recalls 'overwhelming' anxiety during the remake

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Agneepath turned ten on Wednesday. The actor celebrated his film’s success in a heartfelt note, he shared on his social media handle.

The 2012 release, which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 classic with the same title, starred Hrithik in Vijay Dinanath Chauhan’s role, opposite Priyanka Chopra. 

The film had Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist named Kancha Cheena and Rishi Kapoor as a don.

Taking to his Instagram, the Koi Mil Gaya actor shared the note, thanking film’s cast and crew. He also detailed the ‘overwhelming’ anxiety he had, while doing the remake.


Sharing a video, the Super 30 actor wrote, “10 years already… The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety & towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan.”

He thanked the director and said, “My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir & the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career.”

Fans reacted to his post with praise and hearts.

On the professional front, Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film War, is now working with Deepika Padukone on Fighter and has Krrish 4 and Vikram Vedha in the pipeline as well.

