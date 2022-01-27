 
sports
Thursday Jan 27 2022
Fans on Twitter laud Imran Tahir for his sensational spell

South African Cricketer Imran Tahir celebrates after taking Karachi Kings wicket in PSL on January 27. — Twitter
  • Tahir takes three key scalps in four overs for just giving away 16 runs against Karachi Kings. 
  • Takes three key wickets of Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Tom Lammonby to dent Kings' batting line-up.
  • Takes first wicket of Kings when he dismissed big-hitting Sharjeel for 43 runs with 66 runs on the board.

Twitterati are praising the former South African leggie, Imran Tahir, for his outstanding spell for Multan Sultans in which he took three key scalps in four overs for just 16 runs, in the inaugural contest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 against Karachi Kings.

Tahir is ranked as one of the most effective spinners in the T20 leagues' circuit all over the world, and he displayed his true brilliance in today's clash as well.

He took three key wickets of Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Tom Lammonby to dent Kings' batting line-up as they could only manage to post a paltry 124 run total.

He took the first wicket of Kings' when he dismissed big-hitting Sharjeel for 43 runs with 66 runs on the board. Dismissed Nabi for 10 and Tom for one, and showed his trademark celebration style.

Meanwhile, fans on the microblogging website are lauding him as his spell has put Sultans' in the driver's seat against Kings'.

Here's how they are reacting:


