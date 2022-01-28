ICC U19 World Cup: Pakistan, Australia to face off in quarter finals today

Pakistan to face Australia in U19 WC quarter final. Photo: Espncricinfo

Pakistan will face Australia in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022 Super Series quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua today (Friday).

Pakistan, captained by all-rounder Qasim Akram, gave an excellent account of their talent, skill, and ability in their three Group C matches, which they easily won against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea to clinch a quarter-final meeting with Australia.

Pakistan have been training hard in the lead-up to their match against Australia in Antigua. Pakistan finished their group matches in Trinidad on a high note with a crushing nine-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.



Muhammad Shehzad got five wickets in the encounter against Papua New Guinea as Pakistan swept away their opponents for just 50 runs.

All-rounder Maaz Sadaqat's performance drove the team to a 24-run triumph over Afghanistan, while opener Haseebullah's century and pacer Awais Ali's six-for contributed to the side's emphatic 115-run victory.

Awais is now third on the tournament's wicket-takers list (nine wickets in three matches), while Haseebullah (155 runs in three matches) is eleventh on the tournament's run-takers list.

Pakistan are the third most successful side in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, which began in 1988 and transitioned to a biennial format in 1998.