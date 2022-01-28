 
sports
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Sports Desk

ICC U19 World Cup: Pakistan, Australia to face off in quarter finals today

By
Sports Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Pakistan to face Australia in U19 WC quarter final. Photo: Espncricinfo
Pakistan to face Australia in U19 WC quarter final. Photo: Espncricinfo 

Pakistan will face Australia in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022 Super Series quarter-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua today (Friday).

Pakistan, captained by all-rounder Qasim Akram, gave an excellent account of their talent, skill, and ability in their three Group C matches, which they easily won against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea to clinch a quarter-final meeting with Australia.

Related items

Pakistan have been training hard in the lead-up to their match against Australia in Antigua. Pakistan finished their group matches in Trinidad on a high note with a crushing nine-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

Muhammad Shehzad got five wickets in the encounter against Papua New Guinea as Pakistan swept away their opponents for just 50 runs.

All-rounder Maaz Sadaqat's performance drove the team to a 24-run triumph over Afghanistan, while opener Haseebullah's century and pacer Awais Ali's six-for contributed to the side's emphatic 115-run victory.

Awais is now third on the tournament's wicket-takers list (nine wickets in three matches), while Haseebullah (155 runs in three matches) is eleventh on the tournament's run-takers list.

Pakistan are the third most successful side in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, which began in 1988 and transitioned to a biennial format in 1998.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Inzamam gives his verdict on Karachi Kings' comeback

PSL 2022: Inzamam gives his verdict on Karachi Kings' comeback
PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today

PSL 2022: Zalmi, Gladiators to lock horns in Karachi today
Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report

Influx of English players in PSL a reminder of ECB's decision to abandon Pakistan tour: report
KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash

KK vs MS: Mohammad Rizwan outshines Babar Azam in opening clash
Fans on Twitter laud Imran Tahir for his sensational spell

Fans on Twitter laud Imran Tahir for his sensational spell
PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez will 'love' to see Shahid Afridi in action

PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez will 'love' to see Shahid Afridi in action
PSL 7: Babar Azam's early dismissal against Multan leaves fans disappointed

PSL 7: Babar Azam's early dismissal against Multan leaves fans disappointed
Aima Baig's PSL 2022 opening ceremony performance garners love, criticism

Aima Baig's PSL 2022 opening ceremony performance garners love, criticism
PSL 2022 opening ceremony receives mixed reactions

PSL 2022 opening ceremony receives mixed reactions
Quetta Gladiators reveal kit for PSL 7

Quetta Gladiators reveal kit for PSL 7
Novak Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai

Novak Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai
Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir sail Multan to win against Karachi in PSL opener

Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir sail Multan to win against Karachi in PSL opener

Latest

view all